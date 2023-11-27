MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Help is on the way, but can’t come soon enough.

West Virginia’s men’s basketball team has just an eight-man rotation at the moment. And it’s six players who are doing most of the heavy lifting.

Jesse Edwards, Kobe Johnson and Quinn Slazinski are all averaging at least 33.8 minutes per game. WVU’s top three players have already logged more than 200 minutes on the floor, and have played at least 84 percent of the possible 240 total minutes of game time this season.

Behind them, Seth Wilson, Josiah Harris and Ofri Navea are averaging between 26.3 and 29.7 minutes per contest.

Interim head coach Josh Eilert doesn’t have any other choice, as four of his players are unable to play for a multitude of reasons. And he is already starting to see the effects the shorthanded nature of his team is having.

“I really did feel the fatigue setting in there in that game, and I felt it going into shootaround,” Eilert said following WVU’s four-point win over Bellarmine. “So, I even shortened shootaround to try to be as efficient as possible with them, and I may have pushed it a little hard, harder than I probably should have on Friday and Saturday.”

Eilert credited the Knights’ game plan for making West Virginia expend more energy than it would have liked. He also said he warned his players of that possibility, especially if they didn’t finish possessions, heading into the game.

Last week was a long one for the Mountaineers. They traveled to Florida for back-to-back nights of tightly contested games against quality opponents on Tuesday and Wednesday. Travel issues resulted in the players and coaches not getting home until roughly 4 a.m. Thursday morning. Thursday was a mandatory off day for West Virginia, though Eilert said it didn’t really feel like an off day with Thanksgiving holiday festivities and team bonding. WVU returned to practice Friday and Saturday, and had an early wake-up call for shootaround on Sunday morning before facing Bellarmine.

“We didn’t get two consistent practices. We had kind of a slow start to Friday’s practice and then we finished strong, and then it flip-flopped the next day,” said Eilert. “I told those guys, and had a heart-to-heart, that we’re going to have to have a consistent approach to practice and preparation so we can be more efficient.”

All that said, it’s a necessity for the Mountaineers to practice and stay active throughout the week. This is largely a new team still learning to play with one another, and is guided by a first-time head coach. In addition, West Virginia is still trying to keep players like Kerr Kriisa and RaeQuan Battle engrained in on-court activities so they are up to speed when, or if, they are eligible to play.

Eilert can feel his players’ fatigue.

The players are feeling it, too.

“Whenever guys play a bunch of minutes every game, it’s tough because the teams run a lot, and they try to get you… It fatigues you,” Edwards said, coming off his third double-double of the year. “It fatigues the whole team during the game, for sure. Afterward, I mean, I’m feeling it right now, to be honest. I’m going to get in the ice bath.”

Edwards noted that WVU’s support staff has been on top of the players to do treatments and as much recovery as possible. But 34.8 minutes per game is felt constantly on his 6-11 frame.

“It does get hard. But, it’s all-around a little bit,” he said. “But when you take care of it, you can manage it.”

The Mountaineers get a four-day reprieve from game action before hosting St. John’s in the Big East-Big 12 Battle on Friday. That begins a stretch of three games in nine days for the Mountaineers. In the middle of that stretch is the Backyard Brawl on Dec. 6.

Eilert hopes that help is on the way to lengthen his short rotation.

Guard Jeremiah Bembry returned to the floor Sunday after missing two games due to a minor injury. According to Eilert, the injury caused Bembry to miss a few practices, as well.

Kriisa, currently serving a nine-game suspension, is set to return on Dec. 16 against UMass. The Mountaineers also hold onto hope that RaeQuan Battle will be eligible to play at some point, and hope that Akok Akok can return to action this season.

Meanwhile, Pat Suemnick is a player Eilert points to as someone who can lighten the load for the starters.

“Pat’s given us some solid contributions, and he’s the one I really look to, if we’re going to get some more minutes off the bench, he’s going to have to step up and give us that,” said Eilert. “I believe in Pat. I probably just need to give him a little more opportunity to do so.”