West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of forward Jaydah Bedoya to the 2023 spring roster.

Bedoya arrives in Morgantown after playing her first three seasons at UConn, where she earned significant playing time since arriving on campus as a freshman. In addition to her time as a Huskie, Bedoya also was invited to play with the Ecuador Women’s National Team in February 2022 for an international friendly in Chile.

During her freshman campaign at UConn, Bedoya appeared in 12 matches, registering one goal and one assist. Her first career goal came against Providence, while her first career assist came in the season opener vs. URI. As a sophomore, she earned a spot on the All-Big East First Team, as well as the United Soccer Coaches All-Region Third Team and the All-New England First Team. Bedoya led the Huskies with six goals, four assists and 16 points, playing 1,248 minutes.

In her final season with UConn, the New Bedford, Massachusetts, native played in 13 matches, starting 11 of those contests. She played a total of 644 minutes on the year, notching two goals and one assist.

Prior to arriving at UConn, Bedoya played at New Bedford High School before finishing her final three years at Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass. Under coach Steve Sughrue at Tabor Academy, Bedoya led the team to the 2019 Class B New England Championship. A two-time all-leaguer (2018, 2019) and 2019 all-region selection, she was selected to the 2019 Junior All-Star Game.

The daughter of Gustavo and Jolene, Jaydah has one brother and three sisters and plans to major in communications at WVU.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.