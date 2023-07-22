Jackson Wolf fires a pitch against Miami (OH) at Monongalia County Ballpark on May 14, 2021. (Jamie Green)

Former Mountaineer pitcher Jackson Wolf will take the big league bump tonight for the San Diego Padres.

The 6’7 Southpaw has spent the 2023 season with Double-A San Antonio and will bypass Triple-A. On Friday in a pregame interview, Padres manager Bob Melvin said Wolf will be promoted ahead of Saturday’s game. It has yet to be announced if Wolf will get the start or if his appearance will be in a relief role.

He fills a vacancy in the organization rotation with Michael Wacha being on the injured list and Ryan Weathers’ demotion last weekend. Wolf was ranked the No. 16 prospect in the San Diego Padres minor league system.

Across 17 starts for the Missions, Wolf holds an 8-8 record with a 3.39 ERA. In 85 innings pitched this season, he has fanned 104 batters and allowed just 20 walks. His best outing of the year came on July 7 when he struck out a career-high 11 in 7.0 innings pitched. His most recent showing on the bump came last Saturday.

Wolf was selected by the Padres in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He becomes the fourth former Mountaineer pitcher currently in Major League Baseball, joining Alek Manoah (Blue Jays), Michael Grove (Dodgers) and John Means (Orioles).

The former WVU ace is set for his MLB debut on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. in Detroit.