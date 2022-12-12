Jasir Cox runs out to the field to be honored at Senior Day. (Photo by: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jasir Cox’s brief but eventful time in Morgantown has come to an end.

The WVU safety tweeted on Monday that he will enter the NFL Draft. He

“West Virginia has been home to me & I’m forever grateful,” Cox wrote. “I want to thank Coach Brown & the coaching staff for believing in me. I truly want to thank my teammates for creating a brotherhood & always having my back.”

Cox played one season for West Virginia after joining the program as a graduate transfer in the offseason. He was the fourth-leading tackler on the team, amassing 63 total stops in 2022.

The Kansas City, Missouri native spiked in the second half of the season, forcing two turnovers and returning a fumble for a touchdown. He also had a half-sack and a tackle-for-loss in the campaign.

Cox spent his first four seasons in college in FCS with North Dakota State, where he helped the Bison win three national championships. In 2021, he started 14 games and was named to the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Second Team.