MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia returned to the win column Thursday night, and another West Virginia player has been nominated for the Big 12 Conference’s Smokin’ Play of the Week.

Jasir Cox’s game-tying 65-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery for a touchdown has been nominated as one of the best plays of the week by the conference.

Cox’s lengthy fumble return tied the game at 17 all, and was one of two scoring plays in the game by West Virginia’s defense and special teams.

West Virginia’s veteran SPEAR entered the contest yet to wear the turnover helmet this season. However, he left the stadium after Thursday night’s 43-40 victory over Baylor with two fumble recoveries to his name, and his first touchdown as a Mountaineer.

Fans can vote for Cox on the Big 12’s Play of the Week Twitter poll.

The North Dakota State transfer looks to join true freshman Jacolby Spells, who is the only other Mountaineer to win the voting this season. Spells’ pick-6 versus Virginia Tech earned conference accolades, as voted by the fans.