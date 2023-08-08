MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University gymnastics coach Jason Butts has announced the hiring of Jessica Yamzon as an assistant coach on the Mountaineer gymnastics staff.

Yamzon comes to Morgantown following a year as the assistant coach at Illinois State. Prior to that, she also spent time on the Lindenwood and Arkansas staffs. The Las Vegas, Nevada, native will assist the Mountaineers on the coaching of all four events.

“We are so excited to have Jessica join our staff this year,” Butts said. “She brings a ton of high-level, competitive experience, as well as success at her previous coaching positions. Jessica shares the goals and philosophy of our existing staff for creating an environment that is positive and impactful for our student-athletes. I feel as if Jessica is truly rounding out our incredible staff and will provide new ideas and resources to help us continue to grow as a highly competitive and successful program.”

During her time at Illinois State, Yamzon helped coach the Redbirds to a 2023 Midwest Independent Conference Championship title, earned with a program-record score of 196.375. She also guided a pair of athletes to their second consecutive NCAA Regional Championships berth, as Alana Laster and Jaye Mack competed on vault and floor, respectively, at the 2023 NCAA Norman Regional.

Yamzon arrived at Illinois State with familiarity of the MIC following a year-long stint as a volunteer assistant coach at Lindenwood during the 2022 campaign. That year, the Lions earned third at USAG nationals and advanced a student-athlete to the NCAA National Championships, as Gayla Griswold became the first Lion in program history to qualify for the national meet.

Prior to her time at Lindenwood, Yamzon spent one season as a graduate assistant coach at her alma mater, Arkansas, in 2021. That season, the Razorbacks advanced to the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final, narrowly missing a berth into the NCAA Championships with a third-place finish in the regional final.

Her graduate assistantship followed a standout four-year career at Arkansas, in which she was a staple in the all-around lineup. She was just the second freshman in program history to qualify for the NCAA Championships, and she finished her career competing as the leadoff in every event in 45 meets and competing 186 routines as a Razorback.

Academically, Yamzon was a two-time SEC honor roll recipient, while being named a Scholastic All-American by the WCGA in 2019.

Yamzon holds a Bachelor of Science in human development and family sciences and a Master of Education, both from the University of Arkansas.