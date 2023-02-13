A pair of Mountaineer greats will square off on the NBA hardwood Tuesday night.

Jevon Carter and the Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host Joe Mazzulla and the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (41-16), beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

In his first year as an NBA head coach, Mazzulla has led the Celtics to the best record in all of the Association through the first 70 percent of the regular season schedule. The former Mountaineer guard still has the interim tag on his title, but continues to be a front-runner for Coach of the Year. He also recently coached in the NBA All-Star Game.

Mazzulla and the Celtics have won each of their last four, and six of their last 10 games, overall.

Carter is averaging career-bests in points (7.3), rebounds (2.5), assists (2.6), and steals (1.0) in his first full year with Milwaukee. He has also started a career-high 30 games this season, after making just nine starts during his first four years in the league.

A 1,700-point scorer at the collegiate level, Carter finished in double figures for the second time this month last time out. The “bulldog” point guard finished with 13 points on the strength of three made 3-pointers in a win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Carter netted a career-high 36 points earlier this season in a win over Oklahoma City.

Tuesday marks the second meeting of the year between the two clubs.

Mazzulla’s Celtics bested Carters Bucks on Christmas Day. Carter was limited to seven points.