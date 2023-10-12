MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU center Jesse Edwards was named a Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Thursday.

Edwards was one of 11 honorable mention honorees that are recognized in addition to the five players who make up the Preseason All-Big 12 team. He is the only Mountaineer listed.

A transfer from Syracuse, he averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Orange. He also contributed for the Netherlands in FIBA’s Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Turkey this summer.

Below are all of the Big 12 men’s basketball preseason accolades:

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

L.J. Cryer, guard, Houston

Hunter Dickinson, center, Kansas

Dejuan Harris. Jr., guard, Kansas

Emanuel Miller, forward, TCU

Max Abmas, guard, Texas

Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school)