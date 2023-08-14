WVU big man helped lead the Netherlands to to a nail-biting win over Belgium on Monday in Turkey.

Edwards was one of two Dutch players to record a team-high 16 points in the 78-76 win over Belgium.

He made 7-of-12 attempts from the field and hauled in a team-high eight rebounds. He also tallied an assist and a steal.

The Netherlands won the game off a layup from Charlon Kloof in the final seconds of the game. Kloof played college ball at St. Bonaventure from 2011-2014.

The Mountaineer big man netted 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in the opener against Sweden on Sunday.

Group C and D contests of the Olympic Pre-Qualifying Tournament are being held in Turkey. Edwards and Netherlands will play again on Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET (5 p.m. local) against Croatia.

If the Dutch finish among the top two teams in their group, Edwards and co. will advance to the final phase of this tournament. If they can win the finale on Aug. 20, they would earn a place in next July’s FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament, with a spot in the Paris Olympics up for grabs.

Edwards transferred to WVU from Syracuse this offseason. He averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last year for the Orange.