Jevon Carter seems to be fitting in nicely with his new team.
The former West Virginia All-Big 12 guard enjoyed another scoring outburst with the Milwaukee Bucks Tuesday night.
Carter, who joined Milwaukee in February, knocked down four 3-pointers to account for all 12 of his points as part of the Bucks’ 142-115 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The four-year NBA guard also tallied four assists, three rebounds and two steals Tuesday. He finished the game with the second-best plus/minus on the team, at +23.
Carter’s 25 minutes played was the most of any non-starter for the Bucks.
This marks the second time that Carter has scored at least 10 points since joining Milwaukee.
The Bucks, who are the reigning NBA champs, are 5-1 since acquiring Carter from the Brooklyn Nets.