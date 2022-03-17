Carter enjoying best month of three-point shooting in his career

In his days at West Virginia, Jevon Carter owned a 35.5 career three-point shooting percentage. During his senior season, he topped out by making 39.3 percent of his 3-pointers.

Since making the jump to the NBA, Carter’s three-point shooting ability has improved. He’s made 37.9 percent of the 3-pointers he’s taken in his four-year career.

Since joining the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks, though, Carter has taken his sharp-shooting to new heights.

Carter has knocked down 57.7 percent of his attempted threes since being picked up by Milwaukee.

That includes at least one made 3-pointer in all but two of the 10 games he’s played with the Bucks. It also includes a stretch of five-straight games with a made three, and four contests in which he has drained multiple shots from beyond the arc.

Not only that, but the former Mountaineer guard is having the best month of shooting from distance in his career.

Since the calendar flipped to March, Carter is shooting 61.9 percent from three-point land.

It marks just the fourth time in his career that he is shooting above 50 percent from deep in a month, and it’s also the highest three-point shooting percentage in any month of his career.

Milwaukee is 8-2 since bringing Carter aboard. Head coach Mike Budenholzer commented earlier this month about the, “really positive impact,” that the guard has had on his team.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe recently posted on social media about the steps that Carter has taken throughout his career at the collegiate and professional level. Rowe was on the broadcast Monday night when Carter tallied five points, two rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot in Milwaukee’s win over the Utah Jazz.

Carter was 1-for-1 on 3-pointers in that contest, continuing to be efficient from deep.