The man from Mars mashed on Mother’s Day, just as he has all season long. The man, also known as WVU’s JJ Wetherholt, picked up his latest accolade on Monday after another stellar week on the diamond.

Wetherholt has been named this week’s Perfect Game College Player of the Week.

The sophomore sensation went 8 for 16 at the plate, tallying two doubles, two home runs, and a pair of stolen bases, while also scoring three runs and plating four runs batted in. His game-tying homer on Sunday took his total to a team-best 15, and he is now up to 56 runs driven and 35 steals in on the year.

Wetherholt blasted a pitch over the fence on Wednesday against Pitt, the same game in which he made a highlight play in the field.

Perfect Game notes that Wetherholt’s monstrous season has propelled the left-handed-hitting second baseman to being “one of the front runners” for the Golden Spikes Award.

Wetherholt continues to lead the nation in batting average (.466) and hits per game (1.91). He is tied for fifth in the country in steals, and tied for seventh in total bases (160).

WVU’s leading hitter has previously earned weekly recognition from the Big 12 Conference, and has been rated as the top second baseman in the country by D1Baseball.com.