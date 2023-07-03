MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Guard Joe Toussaint announced on social media Monday that he will not return to West Virginia for his final season of college basketball.

Toussaint entered the transfer portal on June 23, and is visiting with teams who hope to recruit him to play for their program this upcoming season.

“This decision was made by me and I believe this is the best decision for my career after college. With that being said I will not be returning to WVU for my last year,” Toussaint’s post read. “I love you all and wish you guys all nothing but the best.”

Toussaint graduated from WVU this year, and is in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The Bronx, New York native appeared in all 34 games last season after transferring from Iowa. He made one start. Toussaint averaged 9.4 points per game, and finished second on the team in assists (89) and third in steals (29).

Toussaint was WVU’s spark off the bench. He reached double-figure scoring in 14 games, netting a career-high 22 points in a win at Texas Tech.

The veteran guard thanked West Virginia fans for their support, and also thanked members of the coaching staff. That includes interim head coach Josh Eilert, who was introduced as interim head coach three days after Toussaint entered the portal.

“Coach Josh I believe in you and your future as a head coach!” Toussaint wrote.

Toussaint is the second player in recent days to officially announce he is not returning to West Virginia for this upcoming season. On June 26, Tre Mitchell announced he will play at Kentucky this winter. Mohamed Wague and James Okonkwo remain in the transfer portal.

Offseason additions Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle, and Jesse Edwards have all publically stated they are remaining with the Mountaineers.