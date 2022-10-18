Kevin Jones is dropping buckets in the Land of the Rising Sun.

The former WVU star scored a career-high 50 points for the Hitachi Sun Rockers on Sunday as his team fell to the Chiba Jets 96-93. He led the game in scoring and set a team record in points in the defeat.

Before Sunday, Jones’s career high was 32 points, recording that number twice in his pro career — in 2016 for Serbia’s Partizan Mozzart Bet and again in 2021 for Japan’s Toyota Alvark.

Jones is enjoying his second-most productive season as a professional basketball player, leading the Sun Rockers with 19.2 points per game in the B.League, the top flight of Japanese basketball. He is in his second season in Hitachi and his fifth in the league.

The Mount Vernon, New York native ranks second in the B.League in scoring through the first six games, and his 50-point performance is the highest total through the early part of the season.