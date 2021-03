Jordan McCabe will miss No. 6 West Virginia’s clash with TCU in Morgantown due to a lower back injury. He has been declared day-to-day by the team.

The guard has seen time this season as a role player, averaging 2.4 points and 1.5 assists per game. He has five starts on the season, most recently against Kansas State on Feb. 27.

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and the Horned Frogs is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will be shown on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.