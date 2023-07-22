WVU men’s basketball transfer Jose Perez at the Mountaineers’ game against Navy in 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Guard Jose Perez announced he is withdrawing from the transfer portal and will return to WVU men’s basketball.

On Friday evening, Perez posted to his Instagram “decision coming soon”. Later that night, another post read “I’m back” with Perez in a WVU uniform.

Back in March, Perez “set the record straight” by stating he will be back for the 2023-24 season in a video posted to Twitter. He then entered the transfer portal on July 5 and garnered interest from programs like Gonzaga, Michigan and Oregon.

Two weeks later, it seems Perez will finally have the opportunity to suit us in gold and blue after all. The senior guard who transferred from Manhattan was deemed ineligible last season but was allowed to participate in practices with the team.

As a junior at Manhattan during the 2021-22 season, Perez averaged 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Perez was the last WVU player remaining who had a decision regarding his future. He was the second piece to fall into place this week for Josh Eilert as Iona forward Quinn Slazinski pledged to join WVU on Thursday.