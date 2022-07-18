The JT Daniels buzz has hit the national stage after the quarterback earned a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.

Daniels, the transfer quarterback from Georgia, is the only Mountaineer on the list. He is one of seven players from the Big 12 to be named.

The Maxwell Award is given by a panel of NCAA head coaches, sportswriters, sportscasters and members of the Maxwell Football Club to the best player in college football. In 2021, quarterback Bryce Young of Alabama earned the Maxwell Award.

Daniels signed with WVU in May and has been in Morgantown since enrolling at the University in June. The California native has spent that time getting to know his teammates and new home, even calling Morgantown “dope” at a recent camp hosted by Country Roads Trust.

WVU is his third team after stints at USC and Georgia. So far in his college career, he has 4,840 yards, 32 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in four seasons. He was a five-star prospect out of Mater Dei High School in the 2018 recruiting class.

Daniels is joined on the list by Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett and Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege, who recently transferred away from West Virginia.