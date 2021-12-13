JUCO defensive back Hershey McLaurin announces commitment to WVU

Before the national signing period begins, West Virginia has added another commitment for the class of 2022.

Defensive back Marques “Hershey” McLaurin announced his verbal commitment to Neal Brown’s program on Sunday:

In 10 appearances this season at Jones College in Mississippi, McLaurin tallied 36 total tackles, a TFL, five interceptions, including two in one game, and broke up a pass. He had a season-high nine tackles vs. Pearl River in October.

Last year, he saw action in all five games of the shortened season and finished with 21 tackles, a TFL, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He also returned a fumble 27 yards for a touchdown vs. Eastern Central. He earned All-MACCC second-team honors.

The native of Friendship, Mississippi, played the past two seasons alongside his older brother Markel with the Bobcats.

The former quarterback-turned-safety becomes the 17th commit to WVU’s 2022 recruiting class. The early signing period begins Wednesday.

Gold and Blue Nation will bring you coverage of National Signing Day Wednesday night during our Mountaineer GameDay Signing Day Special, which begins at 7:30 p.m. on Nexstar stations throughout West Virginia and Maryland. Check your local listings for more details.