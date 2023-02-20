WVU basketball team in a huddle during a timeout in game against Texas Tech (Photo: Ja’Quay Hubbard/Gold and Blue Nation)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another Big 12 foe, another packed WVU Coliseum.

WVU Athletics announced Monday that the Mountaineers’ season finale against Kansas State on March 4 is officially sold out, marking the seventh consecutive Saturday sellout for the Mountaineers. That includes every Big 12 weekend home game, plus WVU’s win over No. 15 Auburn on Jan. 28.

The Mountaineers currently rank fourth in the league with an average of 11,872 fans in attendance per home game. Accounting only for Big 12 games, that number rises to 13,004 spectators, again the fourth-highest mark in the Big 12.

WVU eyes a revenge win over the Wildcats, who currently rank No. 14 in the country and sit fourth in the Big 12. The Mountaineers first squared off against Kansas State on Dec. 31 in the two teams’ respective conference opener in Manhattan, Kansas.

West Virginia entered halftime with an 11-point lead as it stifled the K-State offense. The Wildcats stormed back in the second half to force overtime, however, and sealed the win in the absence of WVU leading scorer Erik Stevenson, who fouled out in regulation.

Tip-off in Morgantown is set for 2 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ on March 4.