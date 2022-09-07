West Virginia football returns to Milan Puskar Stadium for an early start to the Big 12 Conference slate when it hosts the Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Kansas at WVU football game information

Time: 6 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Gold Rush

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 0-1

Kansas record: 1-0

Series history: West Virginia leads 10-1

Last meeting: WVU 34, Kansas 28 in Lawrence, Kansas (2021)

Favorite: WVU -13 (via Oddsshark)

Tickets: WVUGame.com

Kansas at West Virginia matchup preview

WVU started its season with a loss on Thursday when the Mountaineers traveled to Pittsburgh for the return to the Backyard Brawl. The sting of that defeat was palpable for WVU fans, but there were plenty of positives to take away before the final buzzer.

For one, WVU had an encouraging performance from new starting quarterback JT Daniels, who tossed a pair of touchdowns for the Mountaineers. He contributed over 200 yards to the offense, and save for one unfortunate interception, Daniels had a nearly flawless debut for the Old Gold and Blue.

WVU’s run game also showed signs of major growth, and one new piece clearly stood out. Freshman tailback CJ Donaldson led the game with 125 yards and a touchdown despite touching the ball just seven times on offense. Oh, and he added a crucial blocked punt in the third quarter.

The Mountaineers will go up against an experienced Jayhawk squad that features nine returning starters on offense, including quarterback Jalon Daniels. He only threw the ball 18 times in the season opener vs. Tennessee Tech but completed 15 of those tries for 189 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

KU’s offense exploded in its opener, though, with the majority of its yardage coming on the ground. 297 of its 502 yards came from the run game, which was led by Devin Neal’s 108 yards and two touchdowns.