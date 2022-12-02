The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced that single-game tickets for the men’s basketball home game against Kansas on Jan. 7 at the WVU Coliseum are sold out.

There are a limited number of tickets for the Kansas game which are still available by purchasing a Gold mini-package at WVUGAME.com. The Gold mini-package includes matchups with Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State for as low as $99.

Fans still looking to purchase single-game tickets for the Kansas game are reminded to visit StubHub.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability.

Tickets for WVU’s remaining Big 12 Conference home games are on sale at WVUGAME.com or 1-800-WVU GAME. Fans are encouraged to use the ‘Pick Your Own Seat’ map online at WVUGAME.com to purchase available seats at the WVU Coliseum.