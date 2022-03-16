WVU women's hoops forward has entered the transfer portal after four years with West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Less than four hours after head coach Mike Carey announced his retirement after 21 seasons as the head coach of the WVU women’s basketball team, the program suffered a key departure from the roster.

Senior forward Kari Niblack announced via social media Wednesday that she has entered the transfer portal.

“There are no words that can possibly express how grateful I am to you all for your love and support. The relationships I’ve made here will last a lifetime and for that I think I’m the most grateful,” her post read. “With all that being said, I have decided to opt out of the WNIT and enter my name in the transfer portal for my [fifth] year.”

Niblack will have one season of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia declined its invitation to the WNIT, as Director of Athletics Shane Lyons sited multiple reasons, including- student-athletes entering the transfer portal.

Niblack is in that mix.

The senior forward eclipsed the 1,000 point mark during this season.

Niblack averaged 7.6 points and four rebounds per game this season while battling through various injuries. She averaged 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game as a junior in 2021.

She tallied a season-high 22 points against Oklahoma in February of this season.

A native of Leesburg, Florida, Niblack played four seasons at WVU under Carey.