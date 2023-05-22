West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has announced the addition of Director of Recruiting Chamissa Anderson to the coaching staff.



“Missa is a great addition to our Mountaineer women’s basketball program, Kellogg said. “We have worked together the past two years and accomplished some great things together. Missa is a passionate and genuine person that has a unique ability to relate to players and recruits.”



“She will take the lead in on-campus recruiting while also being able to assist on the court. Let’s welcome coach Missa to Almost Heaven.”



Anderson comes to West Virginia with over 10 years of coaching experience.



“I am grateful to be a part of the Mountaineer basketball program,” Anderson said. “I can’t wait to get to work and begin serving this great community. I look forward to working alongside coach Kellogg and impacting the lives of our student-athletes.”



Most recently, she served as an assistant coach at Stephen F. Austin since 2021 where she worked alongside Kellogg. There she assisted with recruiting, coordinating, and setting up visits while organizing and implementing daily practice plans, scouting reports and game plans. She also helped with player development, primarily assisting with post players.



Anderson’s efforts helped guide SFA to a 55-12 record, leading the team to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and a win during the 2023 WNIT.



Before SFA, Anderson spent three years at Missouri Southern State University where she was the assistant women’s basketball coach and the head coach of the JV program.



During her time at MSSU, Anderson helped four Lions to conference teams and helped guide the team to three straight MIAA Tournament appearances. Before joining MSSU, Anderson was with the Kansas City Community College program, assisting with recruiting, practice and game preparation and video coordinating duties. Anderson helped the Blue Devils to a Top-20 ranking in 2016-17 and 2017-18, while helping the program capture the 2016 NJCAA Division II National Championship in her first season with the team, a season which also saw them notch 33 victories.



A former player at Trinity International University, Anderson was a two-year starter for the Lady Trojans, where she averaged double figures in both scoring and rebounding and was ranked 24th in total rebounds in NAIA Division II in her senior season in 2010-2011. She graduated with a BA in Sports and Wellness Management in 2011, then stayed on at Trinity as a volunteer assistant coach.



Before TIU, Anderson played one year of collegiate basketball at Siena Heights University before transferring to Ellsworth Community College in 2009. While at Ellsworth, she set a single-game record for rebounding and is listed in the top five rebounders in a single season in Ellsworth’s history.



In addition to her time in the collegiate ranks, her coaching experience includes two years as head junior varsity coach and an assistant varsity coach at Chicagoland Jewish High School and coaching AAU basketball for Full Package and All In Athletics in the Chicagoland area.