West Virginia University women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg has announced the addition of Tirzah (Tear-ZAH) Moore to a grant-in-aid for the 2023-24 academic year.

“Tirzah Moore is a fantastic addition to our program,” Kellogg said. “She is a talented forward that will be able to play multiple positions for us. Tirzah has been incredibly efficient as a scorer at the rim but will now expand her game to the perimeter as well.”

“She will be able to guard multiple positions and have a huge impact on the defensive side of the court. She is an elite defender and rebounder with great timing to block shots. Tirzah is a well-rounded individual that will be a great asset to our program and our community.”

The 6-foot-0 guard from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has played two seasons of collegiate basketball after beginning her career at Oral Roberts University.

Last season, Moore averaged a double-double with 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds. Her effort on the glass was the best in the Summit League while she was second on the Golden Eagles in scoring average. Defensively, Moore was also effective, producing 42 blocked shots, the second most in the Summit League, and added 36 steals. Her play led to First Team All-Summit League honors.

During her sophomore campaign, she produced a career-high 30 points against North Dakota State and added another career-best 20-rebound performance against Western Illinois.

During her freshman season, Moore was named Summit League Freshman of the Year and earned an All-Summit League Second Team spot. She scored 456 points while averaging 14.7 points per game, starting in 29 of her 31 games. Moore shot 53.8 percent from the field and averaged six rebounds per game with 24 double-digit scoring performances with six 20-plus scoring games.

Moore has netted 805 points, 461 rebounds, 79 blocks and 62 steals in two seasons. She has played in 58 career contests while racking up 1,517 minutes played.

In high school, Moore competed at Jones High School where she was named a two-time all-state selection and an all-conference MVP. She finished her career with a top-10 recruiting ranking in the state of Oklahoma.