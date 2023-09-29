MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Still more than a month away from his first season-opener in charge at West Virginia, women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg was candid Wednesday when he said he’s not completely sure what his team’s strengths and weaknesses will be this year.

One strength of which he is sure, though, is guard play.

The trio of JJ Quinerly, Jayla Hemingway, and Kyah Watson return for another season with the Mountaineers. Added to the roster over the offseason were guards Jordan Harrison, Zya Nugent, Lauren Fields, Ashala Moseberry, Tirzah Moore, and Ainhoa Holzer.

Kellogg announced that Nugent, one of the players who came with him to WVU from Stephen F. Austin, will miss all of this season due to injury. Even with one of his most veteran players sidelined before the season tips off, he still has high hopes for the players in his backcourt.

“I think we’ve got some versatility. I think we’re going to be able to play fast. I think we’re going to be able to get after people on the defensive end,” Kellogg said. “So, in my mind, the vision that we talked about at [Kellogg’s introductory press conference], I think that’s going to come to fruition. I think we’re going to be able to play the way we want to play.”

Quinerly averaged 14.5 points and 4.2 rebounds per game last season, earning unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors and a spot on the All-Big 12 Defensive Team. She will play both on the ball and off the ball, according to Kellogg. Quinerly held a similar role in her first two years with West Virginia.

Rebounding is an area Kellogg knows the program must improve.

Last season, the Mountaineers ranked ninth in the Big 12 in total rebounds, and also had the second-worst rebounding margin (-4.7) in the league. Those were two of the 11 statistics WVU ranked in the bottom three of the Big 12.

“When you asked about weaknesses, that’s still one to me. I think we’re going to have to address that. We tried to address that through recruiting,” Kellogg said. “I don’t know if we got it all done quite yet, but I think we’ll be a little bit better rebounding. Though, we may not be a great rebounding team.”

West Virginia was middle-of-the-pack when it came to offensive rebounding, thanks in part to the efforts of guards like Quinerly and Madisen Smith. Quinerly ranked third on the team in rebounding average.

Hemingway paced the Mountaineers on the glass, pulling down just shy of six boards per contest. She did that while standing under six feet tall. Kellogg expects Moore (who averaged a double-double for Oral Robers last season) and Danelle Arigbabu (who is listed as 6 feet 4 inches tall) to aid WVU’s efforts in that department.