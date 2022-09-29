Sophomore infielder Alex Khan of the West Virginia University baseball team has been selected to play for the Pakistan Baseball Federation in the upcoming World Baseball Classic Panama Qualifiers.

The double-elimination tournament runs from Sept. 30-Oct. 5, in Panama City, Panama. Along with Pakistan, Argentina, Brazil, New Zealand, Nicaragua and Panama will play in the event, with the top two teams advancing to the 2023 World Baseball Classic next March.

Khan’s father, Jamaal, was born in Pakistan, making the Mountaineer sophomore eligible to play for the club. Additionally, Khan’s brother, Sami, who plays collegiately at CCBC Dundalk, also is on the team.

Pakistan’s first WBC squad did not qualify in 2017. The federation did not compete at the 2006, 2009, or 2013 events.

A native of Sykesville, Maryland, Khan played in 31 games for West Virginia as a freshman last season, including six starts. He finished with three RBI and a pair of runs scored.

The World Baseball Classic is an international baseball tournament sanctioned by World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) in partnership with Major League Baseball. All 16 participants from the 2017 event received automatic bids, while the qualifying round consists of a pair of six-team double-elimination tournaments, from which the winners and runners-up go on to play in the 2023 WBC.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUBaseball on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.