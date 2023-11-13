West Virginia University has announced a 2 p.m. start time for Sunday’s NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

West Virginia (14-2-4) earned the No. 5 overall seed in the tournament field, and has received a bye for the first round. The Mountaineers will play the Louisville/Dayton winner. Those teams will square off in Louisville on Thursday.

Tickets for Sunday’s game will go on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and youth 12 and under and $3 for groups of 10 or more. WVU students will be admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D. Tickets can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU made program history on Monday by earning the No. 5 seed for the tournament. The program’s previous high was six, attained in 2006.

Sunday’s match will be the ninth NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament game WVU will host in Morgantown. West Virginia is 5-2-1 in those games, most recently earning a win over Virginia Tech in PKs in 2021.