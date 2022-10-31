MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s home contest against Oklahoma on November 12 will kick off at noon, according to an announcement from the Big 12 Conference on Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on FS1.

Prior to taking on the Sooners, West Virginia will take on Iowa State in Ames on Nov. 5. The Cyclones are still the only team in the Big 12 without a league win this season.

WVU is still searching for its first win against Oklahoma since joining the Big 12.

The contest is slated as West Virginia’s annual True Blue game, where all fans are encouraged to wear blue. It is also a Military Appreciation game.