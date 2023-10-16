WVU will play its first noon game of the season to end the month of October.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced the start time and television partner for West Virginia’s Week 9 road contest against UCF (3-3, 0-3 Big 12).

WVU’s (4-2, 2-1 Big 12) first in-conference game against the Knights will kick off at noon ET. The game will be televised on FS1.

It will be the first meeting between the two programs since 2004, and only the third-ever meeting all-time. West Virginia is 2-0 against the Knights, winning once in Morgantown and once in Orlando.

Next week’s game will mark the first noon game of the season for West Virginia.

Neal Brown’s Mountaineers are back at home this week, and will host Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. ET this Saturday. Gus Malzahn and the Knights are on the road at No. 6 Oklahoma this weekend.