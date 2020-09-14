Kickoff time announced for WVU vs. Oklahoma State

West Virginia’s Big 12 opener at Oklahoma State will kick off Sept. 26 at 3:30 p.m. ET, the program announced Monday.

WVU won its 2020 opener 56-10 over Eastern Kentucky. The Cowboys have not yet played a game this season. Their opener, originally scheduled for Sept. 12 against Tulsa, was moved to Sept. 19 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Mark your calendars for the @Big12Conference opener at Oklahoma State!



📅 – Sept. 26

🕒 – 3:30 p.m.

📺 – ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma State defeated WVU 20-13 in the 2019 meeting between the two foes. That game was played at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The Sept. 26 contest in Stillwater, Okla., will either be televised on ABC or ESPN, according to WVU.