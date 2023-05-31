MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The game times and broadcast partners for West Virginia’s second and third football games and lone Thursday game for the 2023 season have been announced by the Big 12 Conference office.

The Mountaineers’ home opener against Duquesne on Saturday, Sept. 9, will be televised by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ at 6 p.m., ET.

The 106th Backyard Brawl against Pitt, on Saturday, Sept. 16, will be televised on ABC at 7:30 p.m., ET.

The Thursday, Oct. 12, Houston game at TDECU Stadium will be televised at 7 p.m., ET, on FS1.

As was announced by NBC on May 6, WVU’s season opener at Penn State on Saturday, Sept. 2, will be televised at 7:30 p.m.

Starting with the Sept. 23 matchup against Texas Tech at Milan Puskar Stadium, the Big 12 Conference game times and network partners will be released on either a 12-day or six-day window prior to the date of the game.

