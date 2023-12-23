MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Interim head coach Josh Eilert and the WVU men’s basketball team has something to be happy about as they approach a brief holiday hiatus.

WVU (5-7) took down Toledo (6-6) 91-81 Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers started hotter than they have in any other game this season. They made 10 of their first 11 shots, including four consecutive made-three-pointers. Fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle scored 10 points in the game’s first six minutes.

As a team, the WVU opened the game on a 15-4 run. It also trailed for just 17 seconds of game time in the first half.

“It’s a little bit of a chemistry thing,” Eilert said. “It’s one thing to practice together every day and try to learn off each other but until we get into game scenarios and get those guys the right run together it’s not the same in practice. I felt like they played more cohesive tonight on the offensive end. We were more of a balanced attack than we were the other night and just had more patience.”

While the Mountaineers’ shooting percentage regressed back to the mean as a team, Battle’s momentum from his 29-point debut rolled on. He finished the first half with 22 points (8-of-10 shooting) and four steals.

Starting point guard Kerr Kriisa returned back to form after scoring just three points in the loss to Radford. Kriisa drained back-to-back threes amid WVU’s 13-0 run in the first half. He finished the game with his first WVU double-double (12 points, 10 assists).

While WVU led 45-33 at halftime, Toledo did not back down. The Rockets clawed back within one possession by the halfway point of the second half, but they failed to get over the hump of the two-point deficit on two different occasions.

Guard Noah Farrakhan scored 12 points (11 in the second half) in his third game as a Mountaineer. Battle and Farrakhan each hit a pair of free throws to extend WVU’s lead to 11 points with about one minute to play, solidifying WVU’s fifth win of the season.

WVU finished the game with a 51.7% shooting percentage, which is its highest total all season. The Mountaineers’ 91 total points is also a season-high.

The Mountaineers return to action against Ohio State in Cleveland on Dec. 30. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.