Kysre Gondrezick selected fourth overall by Indiana Fever

Kysre Gondrezick’s professional journey has begun after she was selected by the Indiana Fever with the 4th overall pick of the 2021 WNBA Draft.

Gondrezick becomes highest former Mountaineer selected in the draft in history, and the 10th Mountaineer to be drafted into the WNBA since 2004. Upon entering the league, she will join Bria Holmes of the Los Angeles Sparks, a six-year veteran who was selected by the Atlanta Dream out of WVU in 2016.

Her selection was the first surprise of the draft. Gondrezick was slated to be a second or third round pick by pundits in the lead-up to the event, but instead, the Fever selected the guard as a lottery pick, effectively making Mountaineer basketball history.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan native distinguished herself as a senior at West Virginia, earning unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honors after leading the team with 19.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. Gondrezick especially set herself apart with an improved shooting stroke, making 42.1 percent of her shots from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range.

Gondrezick began her college career at Michigan in 2016 and immediately made a name for herself, notching 14.9 points per game en route to an All-Big Ten Second Team nod. She then moved on to join Mike Carey’s West Virginia squad, where she went on to play three seasons and finished her career with an average of 17.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

The Fever had a rough 2020 season, finishing sixth in the East with a 6-16 record, missing the playoffs, extending their drought that dates back to 2017.

The WNBA tips off its 25th regular season on May 14, while the Fever embark on their slate on that date at the Barclays Center against the New York Liberty.