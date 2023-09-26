GREENSBORO, N.C. – A goal from junior Max Broughton with less than 10 minutes remaining proved to be the difference in a 2-1 victory for the No. 4 West Virginia University men’s soccer team over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday.

Broughton’s goal was the first of his Mountaineer career as WVU improves to 7-0-2 on the season. Sophomore Marcus Caldeira scored his NCAA-leading eighth goal while senior Yutaro Tsukada assisted on both goals, giving him a team-high five.

UNCG outshot the Mountaineers, 12-11, including a 5-4 edge in shots on goal. The Spartans also had an 8-5 advantage in corner kicks.

After a scoreless first half which saw both teams with dangerous chances, including a shot off the post for the Spartans, the Mountaineers came out of the locker room firing and broke through in the 48th minute. Dante Huckaby won a jump ball around midfield and sent it forward to Tsukada. He took a couple of dribbles into open space before slotting a ball to Caldeira in the box, who needed just one touch to bury the ball in the back of the net.

UNCG evened up the game in the 61st minute on a missile from well outside the box, just the fourth goal the Mountaineers have conceded this season.

In the 81st minute, Tsukada earned a free kick and sent a dipping cross into the box where it landed perfectly on Broughton’s foot, who knocked it into the net to put WVU back on top.

Senior Jackson Lee had to make one last save in the 86th minute to secure the victory, his fourth of the night.

The Mountaineers will remain on the road as they head to Atlanta on Saturday to take on Georgia State in Sun Belt action. Kickoff against the Panthers is set for 2 p.m.