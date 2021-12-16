Leddie Brown opts out of Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Player wants to focus on “preparing for life long dream”

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Baddest Man in Morgantown is officially moving on.

WVU running back Leddie Brown announced Thursday that he will opt out of the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, effectively ending his college career with the Mountaineers. Brown said he made the decision in order to focus on his “lifelong dream” of going professional.

“First I would like to thank the state of West Virginia for being the most loyal college fan base, always showing out, and supporting me throughout my entire college career,” Brown said. The fans have made my time here at WVU a memorable experience.”

Brown thanked his coaching staff, especially head coach Neal Brown and running backs coach Chad Scott.

“Baddest Man in Morgantown Out, but the journey continues,” he said.

Brown is the first rusher to amass 1,000-yard seasons at West Virginia since 2017. This past season, he racked up a career-high 1,065 yards on 223 carries, dashing for 13 touchdowns — also a career high, and the third-best tally in the Big 12.

He wraps up his career with 2,888 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns, as well as 387 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. Brown holds the sixth-highest career rushing yards total and the eight-best rushing touchdown tally in WVU history.