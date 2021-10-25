Legg named Lou Groza Award Star of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — His perfect season may have come to an end, but still, WVU place kicker Casey Legg has earned praise for his performance against TCU.

The kicker from Charleston, West Virginia, has been named a Star of the Week by the Lou Groza Collegiate Place Kicker Award.

Legg nailed three of his four field goal attempts from 49, 38 and 27 yards out, helping the Mountaineers end their road losing streak with a 29-17 victory at TCU. He made 13 field goal attempts in a row to start the season before a fourth quarter try was blocked.

Legg is still perfect on extra points, though. He sent two through the uprights in Fort Worth, bringing his season tally to 20-20.

The West Virginia native has now put together five straight multi-field goal games, and became the first WVU kicker to make three field goals in a game since 2019.

Legg also ranks second in the nation in field goal accuracy (92.9 percent) among FBS kickers with at least 14 field goal attempts.

The Mountaineers return to action Saturday against Iowa State.