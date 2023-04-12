MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University kicker Casey Legg was named to the Hampshire Honor Society by The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame, today, as announced by the organization.

The Hampshire Honor Society is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.

“We are thrilled to honor another impressive group of athletes as part of this year’s Hampshire Honor Society,” said Steve Hatchell, NFF President & CEO. “Over the last 17 years, the Hampshire Honor Society has served as a powerful vehicle for schools to recognize their college football players who have distinguished themselves both academically and athletically, and we congratulate the schools and each of these young men for their commitment to excellence in all aspects of their lives.”

With the addition of Legg to the group, the number of Mountaineers named to the Honor Society since its formation in 2007 is now up to 41.

Legg was a 2022 Academic All-American Second Team honoree as selected by the College Sports Communicators and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree. The Charleston, West Virginia, resident graduated summa cum laude with a 3.97 grade point average in accounting in 2021. He is slated to graduate this spring with a master’s of business administration degree, in which he currently holds a 3.79 GPA.

Legg was one of the team’s kickers, playing in 37 games. He finished his career with 40 field goals, ranking No. 7 in the school’s career list, No. 8 in kick scoring (208) and No. 10 in extra points made (88). He had 12 multi-field goal games, including three in 2022, and tied the school record for consecutive field goals made (19). In 2021, he hit a career-best 12 field goals in 19 attempts, was a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award, signifying the top kicker in college football and earned All-Big 12 Conference honorable-mention honors.

An elite group of 1,734 players from 328 schools qualified for membership in 2023, setting a new record for the number of members in a single year during the program’s 17-year history. The initiative has now honored 16,370 student-athletes since its inception.

“We have honored more than 16,000 student-athletes in the last 17 years thanks to Jon Hanson’s generosity,” said Archie Manning, NFF Chairman. “We are grateful for his passionate belief in the scholar-athlete ideal, and the Hampshire Honor Society allows us to showcase the names of tomorrow’s leaders while inspiring future generations to follow in their footsteps.”

The NFF Hampshire Honor Society capitalizes on the NFF’s National Scholar-Athlete program by greatly expanding the number of scholar-athletes the NFF can recognize each year. The program further strengthens the organization’s leadership role in encouraging academic performance by the student-athletes at the 771 colleges and universities with football programs nationwide.

Twenty-two colleges and universities have had at least one player in all 17 years of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society (2007-23), including Brigham Young, Brown, Bucknell, Columbia, Dayton, Iowa, Johns Hopkins (MD), Kentucky, Lafayette, Minnesota, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Penn State, Saint John’s (MN), SMU, South Dakota State, Wayne State (MI), West Virginia, Wingate (NC), Yale and Youngstown State.

The Hampshire Honor Society represents an important component in the organization's rich history as an innovator in promoting the scholar-athlete ideal, which began in 1959 with the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards.