Casey Legg’s second game-winning field goal of the season Saturday gave West Virginia its first win over Oklahoma since joining the Big 12. It was also the program’s first-ever win over the Sooners in Morgantown.

Legg, who drilled a 25-yard field goal as time expired on a rain-soaked afternoon at Milan Puskar Stadium, has been nominated for the conference’s Smokin’ Play of the Week.

Legg’s field goal is one of four plays from Saturday up for the honor.

The West Virginia native is the latest Mountaineer to be nominated for the honor.

Fans can vote for Legg on the Big 12’s Twitter page.

