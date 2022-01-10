Leslie named to Canada U-20 camp roster

First-year player becomes latest from WVU women's soccer program to have chance to play for Team Canada

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Freshman defender Annika Leslie of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the Canada Women’s National Team Program’s U-20 roster for an upcoming identification camp in Markham, Ontario, in January.

The U-20 camp continues Canada’s early preparations for the 2022 Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship from Feb. 25-March 12, in the Dominican Republic.

A native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Leslie has previously participated in the Canada National Team Program as a member of the U-17 and U-15 squads. Most recently, she served as a team caption for the U-17 team during the 2019 Mexico Tour.



During her freshman season with the Mountaineers, Leslie appeared in 14 matches for WVU, while she earned the starting nod in five contests. She tallied 632 minutes played in her freshman campaign. This fall, she helped the WVU defense record 11 shutouts during the year, while allowing just 12 opponent goals throughout the season.