LIVE GAME LOG: Kansas (0-3) at West Virginia (2-1)

West Virginia football is set to face the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 Conference clash at Milan Puskar Stadium. The action kicks off at noon ET on FOX, and we will have live updates right here in this game log.

WVU will have some minor shakeups on the offensive line. Guard James Gmiter will miss his second straight contest after testing positive for COVID-19, which means Zach Frazier will play in his left guard spot for his third career start. At left tackle, Brandon Yates will get the start over Junior Uzebu.

The Mountaineers will also be without linebacker VanDarius Cowan for the second straight week.

For the Jayhawks, they will trot Miles Kendrick out at quarterback for his first career start. In addition, Coach Les Miles is staying in Lawrence, and tight ends coach Joshua Eargle will act as head coach.

This will be the first game of the 2020 season for West Virginia in which they will allow fans. 15,000 Mountaineer supporters will be in attendance for this contest.

2ND QUARTER

1:31: Neal Brown opts to go for it on fourth down, but Doege is unable to connect on the pass over the middle to Sean Ryan. Kansas takes over on their own 30 with three timeouts.

2:44: Did you ever think you’d see that? A tipped KU pass on second down floats in the air long enough for Darius Stills to make the hustle interception, setting West Virginia up in enemy territory. The play is upheld after review, and WVU will start on the KU 34.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-10) – 3:25: Leddie Brown is an absolute motor for West Virginia right now. After gaining negative yardage on the ground in the first quarter, he is up to 88 yards on the game — as well as an additional 20 yards through the air. He spearheads the 91-yard drive for WVU, capping it off with a 6-yard catch from Doege at the pylon for the touchdown.

6:56: West Virginia gets a big boost on their drive after KU’s Denzel Feaster is called for targeting. He is disqualified and WVU moves up 15 yards to their own 39.

7:06: Kansas gives the ball four straight times to Velton Gardner to start the drive off, but he is only able to get positive yardage in two of them for 27 yards. A 4-yard connection from Kendrick to Takulve Williams is not enough on third down to move the chains, so West Virginia will take over on their own 9 after a punt.

10:05: The ground game has come alive for West Virginia. Leddie Brown starts the drive off with two runs of 14 and 10 yards, then makes up for Chase Behrndt’s false start penalty with another run of 21 yards. Even Doege gets involved in the run game, scrambling on a second down for 6 yards. But again, penalties hold the Mountaineers back — in total, the Mountaineers rack up 15 penalty yards on the drive which sets up Evan Staley for a 44-yard attempt. He misses, and Kansas starts on their own 27.

14:12: Kansas punts to Alec Sinkfield, who is unable to put a real return together. WVU starts on their own 21.

Kansas starts with 3rd and 16.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Kansas leads West Virginia 10-7, and has the ball on their own 19 yard line.

2:53: West Virginia goes three-and-out and loses 8 yards on the drive after Doege is sacked. WVU punts, and KU starts on their own 1.

3:59: Alonzo Addae gets his second pick of the season on second down as Miles Kendrick attempts to throw over the middle. Addae takes it back for 22 yards to set WVU up in solid position on the Kansas 30 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (10-7) – 4:53: Exactly a minute later, West Virginia gets their first score of the game as Jarret Doege finds Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the back of the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. That drive lasts just four plays, including a big boost off a defensive pass interference to put WVU in good field position.

5:53: Kansas gets their first three-and-out of the day after gaining just five yards on the drive. The Jayhawks punt, and Alec Sinkfield pushes forward for 15 yards right to midfield — but an illegal block in the back penalty negates the whole run.

7:22: West Virginia gets their first first down of the game, but are still forced to punt after a five-play drive.

TOUCHDOWN KANSAS (10-0) – 9:21: Well, that was quick. Kendrick gets his first touchdown pass of the game after finding Andrew Parchment on 2nd down, who catches a tipped pass and takes it to the end zone for 43 yards.

9:53: West Virginia’s Exree Loe is called for the illegal block on the kick return, which negates Winston Wright’s short run to the 12 yard line. WVU starts on their own 6, goes three-and-out and is forced to punt. Kansas will start on the WVU 45 yard line.

FIELD GOAL KANSAS (3-0) – 11:41: Kansas is able to put together a 17-yard drive but are forced to settle for a field goal after some solid defensive play from West Virginia. KU mixed up their play-calling — two rushes and four passes — with quarterback Miles Kendrick starting his day off with 13 yards.

14:05: The Mountaineers’ first drive was nothing short of sloppy. Neal Brown opts for a deep shot on first down, and Jarret Doege finds an open TJ Simmons — but the pass is dropped. On second down, Leddie Brown is stopped in the backfield for a five-yard loss. Doege then again attempts a pass to Simmons, squeezing it into coverage — Simmons catches the tipped pass, but fumbles after taking a massive hit. Kansas recovers on the WVU 41 yard line.

West Virginia receives the opening kickoff. Winston Wright gets a solid return to start, giving WVU the ball on their own 33.