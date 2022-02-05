LIVE GAME LOG: No. 14 Texas Tech at WVU hoops

WVU forward Gabe Osabuohien gets excited after making a basket to narrow gap against No. 5 Baylor on Jan. 18, 2022. His Mountaineers fell to the Bears 77-68 at the WVU Coliseum. (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia closes out the most difficult stretch in its schedule when it hosts No. 14 Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will be without leading scorer Taz Sherman in this contest. The guard left Monday’s game in the second half when he sustained a concussion. In his place, forward Pauly Paulicap will get the start as Bob Huggins goes with a bigger lineup.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian “Keddy” Johnson

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Pauly Paulicap

F Isaiah Cottrell

Texas Tech starters

G Davion Warren

G Kevin McCullar

G Adonis Arms

F Kevin Obanor

F Bryson Williams

2ND HALF

7:08 (TTU 48, WVU 43): Gabe Osabuohien and Malik Curry have added scores for WVU, but they’re still lacking buckets. Bryson Williams has emerged as the Red Raiders’ top scorer now in the second half with 13 points, while McNeil (13 points) is catching up to Jalen Bridges, who is still scoreless in the second half.

9:53 (TTU 46, WVU 39): The Red Raiders get on a 7-point run as the Mountaineers remain cold from the field. They’ve missed 16 of their last 17 shots on offense, with McNeil’s three-pointer being their only field goal of the half.

12:40 (TTU 39, WVU 39): Sean McNeil finally breaks the dry spell with a three-pointer, but the Red Raiders have fully made up the ground left at halftime. The game comes to a sudden halt, however, as Gabe Osabuohien blocks a dunk attempt from Adonis Arms. Arms hits the floor in pain, and is the second Red Raider to be helped off the floor.

15:42 (TTU 34, WVU 34): Bryson Williams opens the half with six straight points for Texas Tech, while WVU has yet to get a field goal since the break. They’ve had seven straight misses since the break, and have gone without a make in the field since 2:27 was left in the first half. Dimon Carrigan has the only points for WVU in the second, adding a pair of free throws.

West Virginia starts the second half with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia ends the half on a 12-5 run to take a 32-26 halftime lead. Jalen Bridges leads all scorers with 16 points, including a 4-of-5 mark from three-point range. Kevin McCullar paces Texas Tech with 10 points.

3:54 (TTU 21, WVU 25): Pauly Paulicap and Jalen Bridges give WVU a five-point swing to get in front. Both teams have played a rather clean game so far, with eight fouls called and 10 turnovers between the two teams. In fact, McNeil’s four-point play was the only free throw that WVU has taken all game so far.

6:44 (TTU 21, WVU 20): The first half has been back-and-forth with five lead changes already. The Red Raiders have really picked up their offense, getting their percentage up near 50 percent after their dismal start. Jalen Bridges has kept WVU right by them, scoring the Mountaineers’ last two buckets.

10:16 (TTU 14, WVU 15): The Red Raiders have figured out their offensive struggles, making five of their last six attempts. Pauly Paulicap is really making his presence felt for West Virginia, though, adding two rebounds and a put-back dunk. It didn’t take long for the Mountaineer faithful to chant his name.

14:22 (TTU 4, WVU 11): Sean McNeil comes out of the first media timeout and adds a quick four-point play, then Terrence Shannon Jr. goes down on the other end and makes a slam in traffic for TTU. He hits the floor in clear pain, and is getting helped off the floor by team staff.

15:37 (TTU 2, WVU 7): This is shaping up to be a defensive battle early. Texas Tech comes out in a full-court 1-3-1 zone which messes with WVU’s tempo, while the Mountaineers have held the Red Raiders to just one field goal in seven attempts. Sean McNeil scored the first bucket of the game, while Keddy Johnson and Jalen Bridges have each gotten in on the scoring so far.

Texas Tech wins the opening tip. We are underway at the Coliseum.