LIVE GAME LOG: No. 22 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) at West Virginia (3-4, 1-3 Big 12)

West Virginia running back Leddie Brown (4) rushes for a touchdown against Virginia Tech during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/William Wotring)

West Virginia is set to host its first ranked Big 12 opponent of the season in the 22nd-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET

The Mountaineers are down two starters — tight end Mike O’Laughlin and cornerback Nicktroy Fortune. TJ Banks will slot in at O’Laughlin’s spot, while Charles Woods will get the start at corner after his big game at TCU.

Stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

3RD QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (24-17) – 11:07: After a couple runs to Leddie Brown, Jarret Doege airs it out to Bryce Ford-Wheaton and looks to make the connection — but the receiver is called for an offensive pass interference (WVU fans would call it a questionable call). It all goes downhill from there — Doege gets a delay of game penalty, then throws a pick six on a Leddie Brown swing route. Jake Hummel gets the takeaway and the score from 24 yards out.

13:26: WVU’s defense comes out hot — they force a three-and-out on a negative Iowa State drive to give the Mountaineer offense an early opportunity in the third quarter.

Iowa State opens the half with possession.

2ND QUARTER

HALF: West Virginia and Iowa State head to the locker room tied at 17. The Cyclones will start the half with the ball.

FIELD GOAL IOWA STATE (17-17) – 0:18: WVU’s defense bends, but it doesn’t break — the Cyclones threaten with some big gains to start the drive, but they stall after a couple of incompletions from Purdy. He is on track to double his incompletion total for the month — entering this game, he only had 14, but through two quarters, WVU has forced seven. Andrew Mevis pegs on three more points for ISU to tie the game up before half.

1:18: West Virginia gets a few yards, but they still end up going three-and-out. Tyler Sumpter flips the field with a 47-yard punt, giving the Cyclones the ball on their own 42.

2:18: The West Virginia defense is hanging tough. Iowa State moves the chains once, but the Mountaineers force Purdy to throw two straight incompletions to bring up fourth down. Corey Dunn kicks one of the best punts of his career for 43 yards, pinning WVU on its own five.

5:03: The Mountaineers get some momentum offensively, notching two big gains to sniff Iowa State territory. It comes to a crashing end, though, as Doege hits Bryce Ford-Wheaton in the hands on a slant route, but the receiver can’t quite hold onto it — Craig McDonald grabs the tipped ball and sets the Cyclones up on their own 35.

6:33: Matt Campbell is leaning heavily on Breece Hall, as he opens this drive with three straight gives to the tailback to open the drive. WVU tightens up after the Cyclones move the chains, though, and force a punt as ISU tries to go through the air on the next three downs. Mountaineers take over on their own 18.

FIELD GOAL WEST VIRGINIA (17-14) – 9:29: Tony Mathis punches through the line for a pair of gains totaling 17 yards on the first two downs, then Jarret Doege gets the Mountaineers into the red zone. Two losses and an incomplete pass for WVU eliminate the hopes for another touchdown, though, and Casey Legg gives WVU its first lead from 31 yards out.

13:28: Josh Chandler-Semedo sacks Purdy to set up a 4th and 20 to set up a big punt for ISU — Corey Dunn kicks it 42 yards and gives Isaiah Esdale the opportunity to bring it back 27 yards to the ISU 45.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: Iowa State has a second down situation in a tie ballgame to start the second quarter.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (14-14) – 0:18: Jarret Doege drops a dime into Bryce Ford-Wheaton’s bread basket from 20 yards out to tie the ballgame back up. WVU goes 9 plays and 75 yards, as they knot it up in the final seconds of the first quarter.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (14-7) – 4:29: Purdy goes deep on first down and finds Tarique Milton wide open as WVU blows a coverage — Milton walks into the end zone and the Cyclones take the lead from 68 yards out.

4:40: West Virginia goes three-and-out as the Mountaineers give Garrett Greene their first taste of the game. Brown takes the first down handoff for three yards, then Greene and Doege go for back-to-back incompletions to force the punt. ISU takes over on its own 32.

5:31: Iowa State goes three-and-out for the first time this game as the Mountaineers stuff Breece Hall. Brock Purdy nearly gets the first down on a third down scramble, but he slides just before the chains. Isaiah Esdale calls for the fair catch on WVU’s own 18.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 7:05: Leddie Brown punches it in from two yards out to answer Hall’s score, capping off a 12-play, 75-yard drive for WVU. Jarret Doege gets a few big completions on that drive — one goes for 19 yards to Winston Wright on the opening play, then another gets the Mountaineers in the red zone as he finds TJ Banks for 17 yards.

TOUCHDOWN IOWA STATE (7-0) – 11:39: It takes just three plays for Breece Hall to find the end zone. After a run and a pass call from Iowa State, hall takes it 70 yards to the house to get the Cyclones up early.

12:44: Jarret Doege opens the game with a 10-yard connection to Sam James for a first down. WVU opts for two straight hand-offs to Leddie Brown , which each go for 4 yards, but he gets stuffed on third down and WVU punts. Iowa State starts on its own 17.

West Virginia will start the contest with the ball.