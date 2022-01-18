LIVE GAME LOG: No. 5 Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12) at WVU hoops (13-3, 2-2)

Taz Sherman takes the ball up the court against Kent State on Dec. 12, 2021. Sherman led the game with 27 points as the Mountaineers defeated the Golden Flashes at the WVU Coliseum. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball is back at the WVU Coliseum to host the fifth-ranked Baylor Bears. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The Bears will be without Jeremy Sochan and James Akinjo, two of the team’s top contributors from the guard position. Akinjo is an especially big loss, as he’s the top scorer.

Stop here for the latest as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Baylor starters

G LJ Cryer

G Adam Flagler

F Flo Thamba

F Kendall Brown

F Matthew Mayer

1ST HALF

7:54 (BU 30, WVU 14): Baylor’s lead is now up to 24-5. All of the Bears’ buckets are coming from either the paint or behind the three-point arc. Plus, they’ve ramped up the defensive pressure on the Mountaineers, already forcing six WVU turnovers including a trio of steals.

12:00 (BU 19, WVU 17): Baylor makes an 11-0 run out of the timeout to take the momentum, capitalizing on some WVU misses and miscues to get out in front. Taz Sherman finally stops the bleeding with his third three-pointer of the game, but still, he’s been the only working part of offense for WVU in the last several minutes.

16:00 (BU 6, WVU 7): Taz Sherman made sure to get in the box score early, notching the first bucket of the game with a three-pointer 30 seconds in. Baylor is having trouble making shots — their six points have all come from LJ Cryer, who notched a couple of three-pointers, but the team has missed five to start. Sherman has five points, while Isaiah Cottrell added a mid-range jumper to the scoring total.

Baylor wins the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown!