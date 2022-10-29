MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football eyes a marquee victory on Saturday when it hosts No. 7 TCU. Kickoff is set for noon ET on ESPN.

The Mountaineers will try to get the upset without the help of either of their starting guards. While left guard James Gmiter was listed as out before gameday, right guard Doug Nester was a late addition to the injured list. In their place, Tomas Rimac and Jordan White will start in the guard spots.

1ST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN TCU (7-7 – 4:27): TCU answers three plays later. Max Duggan finds Taye Barber for a 71-yard touchdown pass.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0 – 6:02): WVU gets off to a fast start in this one. After forcing a TCU punt after Jared Bartlett sacked Max Duggan to stall the opening drive, WVU works its way 80 yards down the field to jump ahead. JT Daniels is a perfect 3-for-3 on the series, but CJ Donaldson pushes the Mountaineers in, carrying the ball on the last five plays to drive WVU into the end zone.

West Virginia won the toss and has deferred. The Mountaineers will defend the south end of the field.