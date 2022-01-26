LIVE GAME LOG: Oklahoma (12-7, 2-5 Big 12) at WVU men’s hoops (13-5, 2-4 Big 12)

Sean McNeil shouts in excitement as his WVU men’s basketball team faces Kansas State on Jan. 8, 2021. His Mountaineers defeated the Wildcats 71-68 at the WVU Coliseum for their first Big 12 win of the season. (Photo: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s basketball hosts the Oklahoma Sooners at the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Both teams enter this contest in the midst of some respective cold spells. WVU just completed possibly the toughest stretch of its season, facing three straight ranked opponents in Kansas, Baylor and Texas Tech and coming out without a single win. The Sooners might be even hungrier for a win, though, as they aim to snap a four-game losing streak.

At tip-off, Bob Huggins will reach yet another career milestone as he coaches in his 500th game at West Virginia.

West Virginia starters

G Kedrian Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

Oklahoma starters

G Jordan Goldwire

G Umoja Gibson

G Jacob Groves

F Tanner Groves

F Jalen Hill

2ND HALF

13:54 (OU 42, WVU 34): The Sooner lead is a point wider than it was at the half. They’ve scored 12 points — eight of which have come from the line including their last four. On the plus side, WVU has gotten to the line as well, on the bright side, as Sean McNeil scores his first points.

15:56 (OU 34, WVU 29): WVU has control of the game out of the break, and have made half its shots in the second half. OU has just one field goal this half, but WVU is sending the Sooners to the line giving the visitors crucial scoring opportunities when they’re struggling with the clock moving.

West Virginia opens the half with the ball.

1ST HALF

HALF: Taz Sherman makes a nice move to the basket to cut the lead down, but Jacob Groves sinks a half-court three-pointer to get the Sooner lead to 30-22 at the half.

1:35 (OU 27, WVU 20): Porter Moser calls his first timeout as the Mountaineers have scored four straight points. OU got its lead out to double digits not too long ago, but WVU has started cutting away at it in the final two minutes.

3:37 (OU 23, WVU 16): Gabe Osabuohien is carrying the West Virginia offense right now, breaking an 8-point skid while scoring WVU’s last three buckets. He’s the leading scorer with six points. The Groves brothers, Tanner and Jacob, are leading the Sooner offense — Tanner the big man already has 13 points and three rebounds with just one miss from the field so far.

7:52 (OU 18, WVU 12): West Virginia has lost its chemistry, committing three turnovers since the last timeout, and going scoreless in the last four-and-a-half minutes. The Mountaineers have made just one of their last eight buckets as their offensive play has gotten sloppy.

11:53 (OU 14, WVU 12): It’s a tough one indeed, only four fouls have been called and all of them have gone against Oklahoma, but WVU hasn’t been without its tough plays either. OU is still owning the inside, having scored 12 of its 14 points from layups. WVU is 55.6 percent from the field, and has scored its last six points from the paint.

15:56 (OU 8, WVU 8): Two contrasting offenses thus far are knotted up as all of OU’s points have come from layups. Bob Huggins saw an early need for some grit, so he sent in Pauly Paulicap and Gabe Osabuohien to add some toughness. WVU’s offense has all come from jumpers, two three-pointers (Taz Sherman, Isaiah Cottrell) while Sherman heads to the line after hitting the game-tying mid-range jump shot with an and-one.

West Virginia has won the opening tip. We are underway in Morgantown.