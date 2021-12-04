LIVE GAME LOG: Radford (4-4) at WVU men’s hoops (6-1)

Jalen Bridges (11) pops one up for another WVU score in game against Bellarmine (PHOTO: Jamie Green)

West Virginia men’s hoops tips off its third leg of a five-game homestand as the Mountaineers host Radford at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

While Bob Huggins squares off against former guard Darris Nichols, who is the new head coach of Radford, he will be without current guard Sean McNeil, who is currently fighting a lower back injury. The team has confirmed his status as day-to-day.

Stop back here for updates as the game unfolds.

1ST HALF

HALF: West Virginia leads Radford at the half, 42-24. The Mountaineers get their biggest lead of the game at the buzzer as Taz Sherman sinks a three-pointer to get his game-high scoring total to 21.

8:50 (WVU 24, RAD 14): The West Virginia defense is really bothering Radford, especially from the guards. Kedrian Johnson and Taz Sherman just pressed the Radford backcourt and forced a turnover, which eventually turned into a bucket from Gabe Osabuohien. WVU is in the driver’s seat.

11:42 (WVU 16, RAD 12): Taz Sherman is already heating up, and he’s got West Virginia in the lead after the first several minutes of the contest.

West Virginia wins the opening tip. The reunion is underway at the WVU Coliseum.’

Editor’s note: There have been technical difficulties with the live stats for today’s game. We are working to get you the best live blog possible!