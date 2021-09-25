LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (2-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (3-0)

West Virginia football is opening its Big 12 Conference play against the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The Mountaineers are coming off a massive win at home against the No. 15 Virginia Tech Hokies, and hope to continue its momentum into the league slate.

Be sure to stop here for updates as the game unfolds.

1ST QUARTER

TOUCHDOWN OKLAHOMA (7-7) – 2:46: The Sooners answer in just over two minutes. WVU had OU stopped at a few different points in this drive, but like Brown, Lincoln Riley opts to go for it on a fourth down, which goes for a big play to Eric Gray. Spencer Rattler finds Austin Stogner from five yards out to end it on a touchdown.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-0) – 5:53: West Virginia scores on the first drive. Neal Brown tries a little bit of everything on this one to make it go, and it does — Jarret Doege throws 6-of-8 for 38 yards, Leddie Brown gets a trio of carries, and there was even a converted fourth down — but ultimately, Garrett Greene punches it in on the final play of the drive for a score from just a few yards out.

West Virginia will start the game with the ball.