LIVE GAME LOG: West Virginia (3-1, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (1-3, 1-2 Big 12)

The West Virginia Mountaineers are at Jones AT&T Stadium for a Big 12 Conference showdown with Texas Tech. Action kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This contest is the tenth meeting between the two programs, with West Virginia owning the all-time series, 6-3. Texas Tech, however, is the reigning victors after giving the Mountaineers a 38-17 defeat in Morgantown a season ago.

Mountaineer quarterback Jarret Doege is back in his hometown of Lubbock to face his brother’s former team, while Neal Brown is facing his former team as well.

1ST QUARTER

6:30: The Mountaineers force a three-and-out from Texas Tech and get the ball back on their own 20.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7) – 7:41: The Mountaineers get a big boost from a pair of completed passes to Sam James and Mike O’Laughlin, both going for more than 30 yards — but ultimatley, it was Mr. Reliable Leddie Brown who would punch it in for the West Virginia score.

TOUCHDOWN TEXAS TECH (7-0) – 9:29: Henry Colombi’s first drive as a starter ends in six (then seven) points for the Red Raiders. Texas Tech calls five passes, five runs on the drive as they drive 69 yards for the score — which was a 1-yard rush by Colombi to fight through the WVU defense. Texas Tech was also helped by a massive 44-yard rush by Myles Price.

13:37: West Virginia starts the game off with a three-and-out. Jarret Doege *almost* connected with Sean Ryan, but it went straight through the receiver’s hands. Red Raiders start on their own 31.

West Virginia is receiving the opening kickoff, and we are underway.