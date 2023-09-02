West Virginia football starts its 2023 campaign under the lights on Saturday at No. 7 Penn State, and there might not be a brighter stage in the sport in Week 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. in Happy Valley on NBC.

2ND QUARTER

MISSED FIELD GOAL PSU 2:05: The Nittany Lions respond by driving to the WVU 21-yard line, but sophomore kicker Sander Sahaydak barely misses the field-goal attempt wide right.

5:01: WVU turns the ball over on downs at the PSU 43-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE (14-7 9:10): The Nittany Lions respond with a surgical drive from PSU quarterback Drew Allar (5-for-5, 74 yards on the drive). Running back Nicholas Singleton extends the lead with a two-yard TD rush.

TOUCHDOWN WEST VIRGINIA (7-7 14:14): Sophomore running back CJ Donaldson punches in a 1-yard touchdown run for WVU’s first of the season. Donaldson has 33 rushing yards on eight carries.

1ST QUARTER

END 1Q: WVU is driving after a fourth-down conversion from Garrett Greene on the ground and a 37-yard completion to Devin Carter.

3:31: Both teams follow PSU’s scoring drive with a punt. WVU takes over at its own 31-yard line.

TOUCHDOWN PENN STATE (7-0 10:13): Following a productive but fruitless WVU opening drive, PSU quarterback Drew Allar finds KeAndrew Lambert-Smith for a 72-yard touchdown pass on the fourth play of the drive. WVU safety Aubrey Burks in coverage.

15:00: West Virginia will start with the ball.