WVU begins a tough stretch of its schedule as it tips off against TCU at the Horned Frogs’ Schollmaier Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The Mountaineers have five games left in their schedule, and three of them, including tonight’s matchup, will be played between Monday and Saturday. WVU is desperate to build itself a postseason resume, but Coach Bob Huggins says his team will keep fighting “as long as there’s opportunity.”

Stop here for live updates as the game unfolds.

West Virginia starters

G Keddy Johnson

G Taz Sherman

G Sean McNeil

F Jalen Bridges

F Isaiah Cottrell

TCU starters

G Mike Miles Jr.

G Damion Baugh

F Xavier Cork

F Chuck O’Bannon Jr.

F Emanuel Miller

1ST HALF

7:52 (WVU 27, TCU 30): The lead has changed hands six times in the last seven minutes as both teams are shooting the lights out at over 60 percent. TCU still has its advantage on the boards (12-3) while the Mountaineers have made up for that in the turnover margin, forcing four Horned Frog giveaways and turning them into seven points.

11:45 (WVU 21, TCU 18): Jalen Bridges has come alive, making all three of his shots and putting WVU up by three with a three-pointer on the last possession. Bob Huggins has yet to make a substitution, while Jamie Dixon has already gone four-deep into his bench. Still, though, WVU is struggling on the glass — in fact, it hasn’t grabbed a rebound since just before the last media timeout.

16:04 (WVU 8, TCU 10): Rebounding is already an issue for West Virginia as it allowed two offensive boards on the opening possession. Keddy Johnson has WVU’s only board so far, while TCU has four. On the bright side, the Mountaineers have just one miss in four attempts, and Isaiah Cottrell has made the only free throw attempt.

TCU wins the opening tip. We are underway in Fort Worth.